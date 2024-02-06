Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman scene in Miller's Girl branded 'gross' and 'weird'

A controversial scene in the new film starring Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman, Miller's Girl, has left cinema viewers creeped out by what they have seen.

The erotic thriller follows a young and talented writer who engages in a complex relationship with her teacher which according to the synopsis causes them to "confront their darkest selves."

The film was released in US cinemas on January 26th and a clip of a sex scene from the film has already gone viral and has caused some commotion because of the age gap between Ortega (21) and Freeman (52) with some calling it "gross" and "weird."

On top of this another scene of Ortega kissing her co-star Gideon Aldon has some asking for Elon Musk to fix X/Twitter.

