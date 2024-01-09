Jodie Comer shares director's bizarre request while filming 'The End We Start From'

Video
Jodie Comer has revealed she was told to stop comforting crying babies during the making of her new film, The End We Start From.
The film follows the story of a mother forced to flee with a newborn baby amid an ecological disaster - however, Comer found it difficult to let the babies cry during takes, and the crew would be forced to shout at her.
"The smallest baby was eight weeks... It felt like a lot of responsibility", she told the Sunday Times. "I was kind of falling in love with them."
