Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend sparks controversy with 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt

Bhad Bhabie posted a picture of the father of her child, Le Vaughn, wearing a t-shirt saying “ White Lives Matter ”.

The eyebrow-raising images were posted on her social media accounts on Monday (14 April) and showed Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, standing alongside her on-again, off-again boyfriend Vaughn. Bregoli and Vaughn share a daughter named Kali Love, who was born in March 2024.

In the pictures, Vaughn wore a black t-shirt with the words “White Lives Matter” printed on the back, while Bregoli wore a black lace bodysuit.

The problematic “White Lives Matter” phrase emerged as a reaction to the Black Lives Matter social justice movement. The Anti-Defamation League categorises it as a hate slogan.

Predictably, the images sparked a lot of reaction online, with people accusing the pair of “trolling”, pointing to the fact that Vaughn himself is a Black man and claiming that Bhad Bhabie has appropriated Black culture.

“White lives matter is insane for a black man to be wearing,” someone wrote on Instagram.

Another said: “Wtf is this shirt tho…”

On X/Twitter, someone said: “This is what happens when you all allow culture vultures to be comfortable.”

Another wrote: “Yall shocked a white person that says the n-word did this.”

However, some think the images are part of her ongoing feud with Alabama Barker , the daughter of Blink 182 drummer and Kourney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker.

Some people think Bhad Bhadbie and her partner were cosplaying as Alabama Barker and Kanye West, aka Ye, who infamousy wore a t-shirt with the same slogan .

“I don’t think people understand that you guys are dressed up as Bama and Kanye,” someone argued.

Another said: “Lmao Bama and Kanye cosplay is HILARIOUS. A LOT OF YOU ARE MISSING THE TROLL.”

