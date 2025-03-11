Bhad Bhabie just dropped another diss track with an Alabama Barker lookalike

Bhad Bhabie has made another diss track with an Alabama Barker lookalike featured in the video.

The American rapper and internet personality’s ongoing beef with Alabama Barker has been all over TikTok as the former friends continue to take swipes at one another and write diss tracks as they both pursue careers in rap.

Barker is the 19-year-old daughter of Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and step-daughter of Kourtney Kardashian . Bhad Bhabie hit viral fame in 2016 after popularising the phrase, “Catch me outside, how ‘bout that?” during an appearance on the chat show Dr. Phil.

In a post on her Instagram, Bhad Bhabie posted a snippet of the video from an unreleased diss track, OG Crashout.

The clip showed the internet star rapping while a lookalike of Barker applied makeup in the mirror.

The lyrics made reference to Barker’s famous father. She rapped: “OG crash out with the drum, I blink, 182 shots. You the cry baby, you called Ye ‘bout the last diss that I dropped. You keep running back to your daddy, I don’t know when I last seen my pops.”

Bhad Bhabie revealed she is releasing the full track on Wednesday 12 March.

“ALABAMA IS DEFINITELY DONE,” someone wrote in the comments.

Another said: “Dropping 2 [diss tracks] before she dropped the one is crazyyyyy.”

It comes after the video for her previous diss track, titled Ms. Whitman, featured a lookalike of Travis Barker playing the drums.

Kardashian’s former brother-in-law, Kanye West, was unknowingly dragged into the feud between Bhad Bhabie and Barker after a sample from one of his songs was used in Ms. Whitman. Elsewhere, Bhad Bhabie called men “creepy” for subscribing to her OnlyFans.

