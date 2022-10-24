Brad Pitt is the latest celebrity to awkwardly snub by Sky Sports' Martin Brundle during the grid walk at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The former racing driver-turned-commentator who at each race tries to chat with celebrity guests was given the brush-off by the Hollywood actor at the Circuit of the Americas.

Brundle spotted Pitt and made his way over to him and his posse (ignoring an offered handshake from a fan on the way) and attempted to ask Pitt about the new F1 film he's currently working on.

But Pitt remained tightlipped in his response: "No, not yet! Top secret."



Brundle then asked Pitt - who kept on walking - if he had been enjoying himself and noted how he had seen him around throughout the week.

"Thank you, man," Pitt replied and continued to walk away.

"Obviously they’re known as ‘pitt stops’—if they don’t want you talking to Brad Pitt," Brundle quipped, making light of the snub.

However F1 fans were less than impressed with Pitt and felt that the actor should have chatted with Brundle since he is known as the "voice of the sport" - especially given that Pitt is making a movie all about F1.





















While others appreciated Brundle's Pitt stop joke.





Pitt isn't the first celebrity to give Brundle the cold shoulder as at last year's US Grand Prix he was snubbed by Meghan Thee Stallion's bodyguard after he asked the singer to "freestyle rap".

Though this year Brundle had better luck with singer Ed Sheeran who described his first Grand Prix as a "fun" and "new experience," and described how he was "super excited to be back" in America, performing his first show in five years when he headlined the F1 Grand Prix concert.

Other celebrities who attended this year's US Grand Prix include, Serena Williams, Shaquille O'Neal as well as Apple CEO Tim Cook who waved the chequered flag.

A record 440,000 fans attended the circuit at the weekend, while many witnessed an action-packed race which saw 2022 World Champion Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to first place.

A record 440,000 fans attended the circuit at the weekend, while many witnessed an action-packed race which saw 2022 World Champion Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to first place.