Unearthed audio from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix shows Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley advising Michael Masi on how to deal with lapped cars as he tries to organise a restart.

Mercedes and Hamilton were left furious after a number of decisions from Masi helped Verstappen win a maiden championship title.

Wheatley can be heard saying: “Those lapped cars; you don’t need to let them go right the way around and catch up with the back of the pack. You only need to let them go, and then we’ve got a motor race on our hands.”

