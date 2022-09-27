Ed Sheeran surprises Ibiza partygoers with Backstreet Boys cover

Ed Sheeran surprised partygoers at Ibiza's iconic O Beach club, where he took to the stage for an impromptu karaoke session, including Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears covers.

Of course, no Ed Sheeran performance would be complete without a rendition of his hit song 'Shape of You' as club owner, Wayne Lineker, filmed it for TikTok.

"We’ve had artists turn up in the past and perform but to have one of the biggest pop stars in the world perform is magical", said House In Paradise promoter Joshua Makinson of the surprise.

