Hailey Bieber is not here for your speculation.

The model and media personality didn't hesitate to quell rumours that surfaced after she attended the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday with her husband, Justin Bieber.

Hailey wore a long, white, strapless dress by Saint Laurent to the award show, which prompted some outlets to assume that draped fit of the dress was an indication of pregnancy.

"Fans are convinced Hailey Bieber is pregnant after she walks Grammys red carpet in flowing gown with husband Justin Bieber," Radar Online wrote on Instagram, which was screen grab captured by the account Comments By Celebs.

Hailey quickly shut down the article's sentiments with one direct comment

"I'm not pregnant leave me alone," she wrote.

Other celebrities took to the comments section of the post to share the same sentiments as Hailey.

E! 's Morgan Stewart called the report "So f***ing annoying," while entrepreneur Stephanie Shepherd wrote it was "insane."

A third person wrote: "I hate that they saw a flowy dress and automatically thought 'she's pregnant', are women not allowed to like flowy dresses anymore, or do we have to be wearing something tight as proof that we're not pregnant?"

Someone else also perfectly encapsulated the moment and wrote: "I wish ppl would stop commenting on women's bodies!!!!!!!!!"

In a candid conversation with WSJ Magazine, Hailey also shut down the idea of having children.

"I think ideally in the next couple of years, we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think," she told the outlet.

Putting pregnancies presumptions aside, Hailey had experienced a health scare in recent months.

In March, she was taken to the hospital for a small blood clot on her brain after she said she was experiencing "stroke-like symptoms."

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've been through. I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!" she penned in an Instagram Story at the time.

Bieber also addressed the moment at a concert in Denver, Colorado, and told fans she was "good."

"She's ok, she's good. It's been scary, but I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands."

