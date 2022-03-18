Justin Bieber updates fans on wife Hailey's blood clot during performance

Justin Bieber has updated fans on his wife, Hailey, after she was taken to hospital with a suspected blood clot on her brain.



As technical issues hit his concert in Denver, Colorado, he took the opportunity to tell fans that she was doing "good".



"Obviously, you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife, not sure if you guys seen," he began. "She's ok, she's good. It's been scary, but I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.