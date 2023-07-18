Harry Styles fans hail Madame Tussaud's waxworks as 'most accurate ever'

Harry Styles is the latest celebrity to be replicated in wax form as Madame Tussauds has unveiled not one, but seven wax figures of the popstar after receiving "thousands of fan requests."

The seven waxworks will be on display at museums in London, New York, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney, each of them sporting some of the singer's iconic looks from recent years.

In London, the Harry figure wears a double-breasted hunter green blazer, large flower broach, pistachio green trousers, ivory boots and a bright green handbag, the look is paired with a classic pearl necklace jewellery which references Styles's My Policemanpremiere outfit during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

After it took 10 months for Madame Tussauds’ artists to complete, the public can see the figure for themselves when it premieres on July 27.

In New York, the Harry waxwork will sport the memorable sequin rainbow jumpsuit wore during his 2022 headlining Coachella set, while Berlin's figure will wear Styles's another of his Coachella costumes - an oversize faux fur coat paired with a metallic leather waistcoat and trousers.

Undated handout montage photo issued by Madame Tussauds London of seven new figures of Harry Styles launching at Madame Tussauds sites across the world. Fans can meet the London figure (second right) at the Baker Street attraction from Thursday 27th July Madame Tussauds/PA Wire

While some of the other figures will don outfits the As It Was singer has previously worn during his Love On Tour concert series.

Sydney’s Styles figure dons a pink satin shirt, burgundy trousers and a feather boa, from one of his shows in San Jose, California.

A bronze sequin vest with fringe attached originally worn at a gig in Long Island, New York, is what the LA wax figure will have on, while in Amsterdam it will be a a pink double-breasted suit with floral embroidery, similar to a look he wore on stage in Dallas.

For Singapore's Styles waxwork, a blue and yellow two-piece from the Glasgow leg of his Love On Tour concert series will be sported.

But what do Harry fans make of the waxwork - here are some of the best reactions to the Harry Styles London waxwork:

Fans can see the Harry Styles waxwork in person at Madame Tussauds in London from July 27.

