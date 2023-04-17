Coachella attendees dub Rosalía's ethereal The Weeknd cover 'best' moment of festival

As Rosalía took to the stage for Coachella 2023, fans have quickly dubbed her stripped-back, make-up-free performance as one of the best of the weekend.

Powered by wind machines and a flowing sheer top, she even did a super-ethereal cover of The Weeknd's hit song 'Blinding Lights' - while he was in the crowd watching on.

People are already begging for the slowed-down version of the pop track to be studio-recorded.,

'Literal chills', one person commented on a clip of the performance, while another added: 'Her passion is incredible...best performance.'

