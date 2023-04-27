Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk cancelled after five seasons

Jada Pinkett-Smith's panel show Red Table Talk has been cancelled after five seasons.

The hit series that began back in 2018 saw Jada discuss a variety of topics with her mother Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow Smith as well as celebrity guests, for example husband Will Smith, Alicia Keys, Demi Moore, Sandra Bullock and Constance Wu on topics such as mental health, relationships, and lifestyle.

It comes as Meta - who own Facebook and Instagram - announced it is scaling back its Facebook Watch originals group, in the latest round of the company's cost cutting moves, Deadline reported.

Mina Lefevre, Head of Development and Programming at Meta is also leaving the company, meanwhile Meta is laying off over 10,000 employees across the company.

Will Smith sometimes appeared as a guest on his family's show. Facebook/Red Table Talk

With over 11m Facebook followers, one of the big moments from the series included Jada's husband appearing on the show to discussed her "entanglement" with singer August Alsina while the A-list couple were separated.

Another memorable moment was when Jada interviewed Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino in the first episode of the series, while a third unforgettable episode is from when Jordyn Woods was a guest on the panel just after her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson happened.

The last season aired back in December 2022, and although a new series was not confirmed the show's social media channels posted as recently as five days ago asking for news couple "who want advice on how to create a happy health and committed relationship," to get in touch, assumingly for the next season...

It has been reported by Deadline that the series producer of the show Westbrook co-founded by Jada and Will Smith, is currently looking for a new platform for the show, according to Deadline.

