'We're thought of as less than': Sandra Bullock stresses importance of female leads in action movies

Sandra Bullock has opened up on 'heartbreaking' reality of content aimed at women being less valuable than those aimed at men.

She is a rare female lead in new action movie, The Lost City - a genre which is very male-dominated.

“It’s heartbreaking because you’re a woman. You’re thought of as less than, and you’re thought of as whatever your needs are, the things that bring you joy or escapism, are not valuable," she told PA.

Co-star Daniel Radcliffe added: “It’s so crazy, what people are so dismissive of, like romantic literature."

