Sandra Bullock has opened up on 'heartbreaking' reality of content aimed at women being less valuable than those aimed at men.

She is a rare female lead in new action movie, The Lost City - a genre which is very male-dominated.

“It’s heartbreaking because you’re a woman. You’re thought of as less than, and you’re thought of as whatever your needs are, the things that bring you joy or escapism, are not valuable," she told PA.

Co-star Daniel Radcliffe added: “It’s so crazy, what people are so dismissive of, like romantic literature."

