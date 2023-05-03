Dog's reaction sums up how people felt about Jared Leto's Met Gala cat costume

Jared Leto made a statement at the Met Gala turning up as cat - but the bizarre choice didn't impress some, in particular a worrisome pooch in the crowd.

Dressed head-to-toe in a mascot-like outfit, Leto followed the event's theme: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," by rocking up as the late German fashion designer's cat, a white, blue-eyed Burmese cat named Choupette.

As the Morbius actor and 30 Seconds To Mars singer walked the carpet, nobody had a clue who he was since his face was hidden underneath the large cat's head - though he did later remove the head on the carpet to reveal his face.

In one particular clip that has gone viral, Leto can be seen waving at photographers in the costume as it then comically pans to a dog in the background who looks concerned at the sight of the giant cat and probably confused (like many of us).

"The best part of the Met Gala was this dog's reaction," the tweet read which now has nearly 160,000 likes.





Here are some reactions of the hilarious clip, with some noting that they shared a similar reaction to the dog.





















The dog wasn't the only one who had a viral reaction to Leto's cat costume, as singer Lizzo was just as confused when greeting the 51-year-old on the carpet.

The About Damn Time singer hugged Leto but looked perplexed as she hilariously asked reporters and photographers - "Who is this?"

Elsewhere, here are the funniest memes, jokes and reactions to the 2023 Met Gala.

