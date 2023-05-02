Lizzo's confused reaction to Jared Leto's Met Gala outfit is hilarious

Lizzo looked just as puzzled as we all were when Jared Leto turned up to this year's Met Gala in a cat costume.

The actor and 30 Seconds To Mars singer adhered to the event's theme: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," by dressing up as the late German designer's beloved cat Choupette.

He joined the carpet as a white, blue-eyed Burmese cat mascot, and many didn't have a clue who he was as he face was hidden underneath the huge cat head.

One of those celebs was Lizzo who was approached by Leto for a hug.

The About Damn Time singer hugged the star but looked perplexed as she hilariously asked reporters and photographers - "Who is this?"

Photographers managed to capture Lizzo's stunned reaction, and it was so good that Lizzo herself shared the snap on Twitter.

"I unlocked my Twitter for this," she wrote alongside the funny photo.

Viewers and fans of the singer took to social media to share their amusement at the interaction.













Leto later took off the cat's head to reveal his face to photographers, so Lizzo will have eventually found out who the mystery cat was.



At the event, Lizzo wore a black Chanel dress with a pearl bodice and had matching pearl accessories, while her hair was styled in an updo.

Elsewhere, Aubrey Plaza had a brutal response to Jared Leto's cat costume when asked about it on the Met Gala carpet and here are some of the funniest memes, jokes and reactions to the Met Gala.

