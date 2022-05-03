Jared Leto is known for weird antics such as getting really into his method acting, so much so that in his recent film Morbius, he was so intent on playing a character in chronic pain, battling a rare blood disease, that he had to use a wheelchair to go to the bathroom.
The 50-year-old actor is also known for turning heads at the Met Gala after famously turning up to the event in 2019with a replica of his own head.
At this year's event, fans thought the actor had channelled yet another eccentric look - however despite some outlets claiming it was Leto, he in fact was not the person with the most bizarre attire of the night.
Rather it was Fredrick Robertsson, a Swedish fashion entrepreneur and LGBTQIA+ activist who had everyone talking about his outfit which was a silver bodysuit covered with rounded needles in an intricate swirled pattern to create an unusual shape and styled the bottom half of the outfit with flared pant legs contrasting from grey to black.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
To complete the look, Robertsson slicked back his blonde hair and wore heavy black eyeliner along with white dots added around his eyes.
It seemed that the resemblance between Robertsson and Leto was so uncanny that media outlets such as Vulture and The New York Times got the pair mixed up and later had to correct their mistake.
Correction: An earlier tweet misidentified Fredrik Robertsson as Jared Leto. We have deleted the incorrect tweet.— The New York Times (@The New York Times) 1651536993
OK - that bird man in Iris Van Herpen is NOT Jared Leto. It is Fredrik Robertsson. Apologies. #MetGala— Vanessa Friedman (@Vanessa Friedman) 1651535952
Though, plenty of people also couldn't help but make the same mistake or at least point to the eerie similarities between the two of them and had a laugh about it.
If they leave this up for long enough, this man legally becomes Jared Letohttps://twitter.com/vulture/status/1521269811145285637\u00a0\u2026— Emily Nussbaum (@Emily Nussbaum) 1651536312
Imagine putting this much effort into your look only to get misidentified as Jared Leto. The indignity. https://twitter.com/21metgala/status/1521269683651063808\u00a0\u2026— Louis Peitzman (@Louis Peitzman) 1651535426
I\u2019m obsessed with the fact that this ISN\u2019T Jared Letohttps://twitter.com/vulture/status/1521269811145285637\u00a0\u2026— mrs tom wambsgans (@mrs tom wambsgans) 1651566568
It's Fredrik Robertsson. NOT Jared Leto! #MetGalapic.twitter.com/epM3vymPla— Frank Costa (@Frank Costa) 1651535104
Meanwhile, Leto did in fact turn up at the Met Gala and was twinning with another person, Gucci's Alessandro Michele - which of course only made the earlier mix-up even funnier.
Loving the chaotic visual of Jared Leto dressed as a twin with Alessandro and being told by a panicked PR person that there\u2019s actually another man who also appears to be his twin so people think he\u2019s already therepic.twitter.com/aqoUtLNWCP— Zara Rahim (@Zara Rahim) 1651538152
now we have three jared leto\n#MetGalapic.twitter.com/ZIhqwFkuFV— \ud83e\udee7kat\ud83e\udee7 (@\ud83e\udee7kat\ud83e\udee7) 1651537908
three jared leto for the history books #MetGala2022 #MetGalapic.twitter.com/SCKWf9Y2H3— dani \ud83c\udf42 | TSOD BRAINROT (@dani \ud83c\udf42 | TSOD BRAINROT) 1651539267
Jared Leto, Jared Leto and Jared Leto attend the #MetGalapic.twitter.com/Vn4pu9jnvO— tyler (durden) (@tyler (durden)) 1651537866
so we got THREE jared leto\u2019s!?!?!? ONE IS ENOUGHpic.twitter.com/2OFKNqnY7o— taehyung\u2019s real gf\u2077 (@taehyung\u2019s real gf\u2077) 1651537744
can\u2019t believe there\u2019s THREE people who look like jared leto at the met gala rn— Lyndsey\ud83e\udde3 (@Lyndsey\ud83e\udde3) 1651538233
losing my mind can you imagine going to the met gala and being jumpscared by jared leto three different times— llewyn \u2721\ufe0e (@llewyn \u2721\ufe0e) 1651538657
Although people may have gotten him mixed up with Jared Leto, everyone will remember Roberson's name as a result of the confusion.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.