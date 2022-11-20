Well, folks, he's done it.

Joe Lycett was true to his word and completed his so-called "Benders like Beckham" protest by putting £10,000 in cash through a woodchipper.

He had pledged to carry out the stunt if David Beckham refused to pull out of his role as ambassador to the Gulf state, promising to shred the money along with Beckham’s “status as a gay icon”.

The comedian filmed the execution of his dramatic statement at midday on Sunday, just hours before the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

His livestream of the event was met with admiration and incredulity on Twitter.

Here's what people had to say about it:

In fact, Lycett's performance proved so popular that many fans couldn't even get onto the site – it kept crashing:

The comic issued his ultimatum to Golden Balls after it was reported that he'd signed a £10 million deal with the competition's controversial hosts.

Homosexuality is illegal in the country and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished with up to seven years in prison.

Last week, Lycett offered to donate £10,000 of his own money to LGBTQ+ charities if Beckham ended the sponsorship before the tournament started.

In a video message, he commended the footballer for always talking about “the power of football as a force for good” but said Qatar is “one of the worst places in the world to be gay”.

Addressing Beckham, he said: “If you end your relationship with Qatar I will donate ten grand of my own money (that’s a grand for every million you’re reportedly getting) to charities that support queer people in football.

“However, if you do not I will throw the money into a shredder at midday next Sunday, just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and stream it right here.

“Not just the money, but also your status as gay icon will be shredded.

“Also you’ll be forcing me to commit what might be a crime. Although even then, I reckon I’ll get off more lightly than I would if I got caught whacking off a lad in Doha.”

The jaw-dropping gesture had been met with a mixed response from fans, with many urging Lycett to donate the money to a good cause rather than shredding it.

One wrote: “Just a thought @joelycett but shredding it does nobody any good. Maybe giving it to a queer charity or a food bank would be more useful.”

Another tweeted: “Joe, are you really going to do this? I totally respect and agree why, but £10,000?

“It may be small change to Becks and the Qatar moguls, but a lot of people are living on fresh air at the minute.”

But others defended his decision:





Beckham and Lycett’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

