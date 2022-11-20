Well, folks, he's done it.
Joe Lycett was true to his word and completed his so-called "Benders like Beckham" protest by putting £10,000 in cash through a woodchipper.
He had pledged to carry out the stunt if David Beckham refused to pull out of his role as ambassador to the Gulf state, promising to shred the money along with Beckham’s “status as a gay icon”.
The comedian filmed the execution of his dramatic statement at midday on Sunday, just hours before the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar.
His livestream of the event was met with admiration and incredulity on Twitter.
Here's what people had to say about it:
\u201cmy face when joe lycett actually shredded the 10k #benderslikeBeckham\u201d— emma \ud83c\udf85\ud83c\udffb\u2728 (@emma \ud83c\udf85\ud83c\udffb\u2728) 1668945744
\u201cI'm still hoping that the money wasn't real and it turns out Joe has actually given \u00a310k to an LGBTQAI+ charity... It'd be very easy for that money to have been fake but we find out later. But even if it isn't, kudos to @joelycett for taking a stand. #benderslikeBeckham\u201d— Didymus Holmes (@Didymus Holmes) 1668946347
\u201cJoe Lycett shredded the money! However uncomfortable that makes you feel, the fact that David Beckham is adding 10 million to his current multimillion pound fortune from an abusive regime, should make you more comfortable. #benderslikeBeckham \u270a\ufe0f\u201d— Naomi McAuliffe (@Naomi McAuliffe) 1668946404
\u201cAs uncomfortable as this is to watch in the current climate, it\u2019s a more comfortable watch than seeing obscenely wealthy celebrities lining their pockets with cash from oppressive and cruel regimes #BendersLikeBeckham\u201d— justme&3others \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@justme&3others \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1668946991
In fact, Lycett's performance proved so popular that many fans couldn't even get onto the site – it kept crashing:
\u201c@joelycett I wanted to support and watch but the #benderslikeBeckham site is clearly overwhelmed by viewers. You're doing amazing work. Keep it up!\u201d— Damian Cooper \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Damian Cooper \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1668945783
The comic issued his ultimatum to Golden Balls after it was reported that he'd signed a £10 million deal with the competition's controversial hosts.
Homosexuality is illegal in the country and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished with up to seven years in prison.
Last week, Lycett offered to donate £10,000 of his own money to LGBTQ+ charities if Beckham ended the sponsorship before the tournament started.
In a video message, he commended the footballer for always talking about “the power of football as a force for good” but said Qatar is “one of the worst places in the world to be gay”.
Addressing Beckham, he said: “If you end your relationship with Qatar I will donate ten grand of my own money (that’s a grand for every million you’re reportedly getting) to charities that support queer people in football.
“However, if you do not I will throw the money into a shredder at midday next Sunday, just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and stream it right here.
“Not just the money, but also your status as gay icon will be shredded.
“Also you’ll be forcing me to commit what might be a crime. Although even then, I reckon I’ll get off more lightly than I would if I got caught whacking off a lad in Doha.”
The jaw-dropping gesture had been met with a mixed response from fans, with many urging Lycett to donate the money to a good cause rather than shredding it.
One wrote: “Just a thought @joelycett but shredding it does nobody any good. Maybe giving it to a queer charity or a food bank would be more useful.”
Another tweeted: “Joe, are you really going to do this? I totally respect and agree why, but £10,000?
“It may be small change to Becks and the Qatar moguls, but a lot of people are living on fresh air at the minute.”
But others defended his decision:
\u201cWhy is @joelycett getting more grief than Beckham about shredding this money. People are more arsed about 10K of his OWN MONEY than 10mil going into someone\u2019s who\u2019s already worth 450mil back pocket who is going against everything he has claimed to believe in #benderslikeBeckham\u201d— Ashleigh Neale (@Ashleigh Neale) 1668936988
\u201cIf you've held more issue with Joe Lycett shredding \u00a310,000 than David Beckham being paid \u00a310,000,000 to tell everyone how 'good' Qatar is, then you're part of the problem #benderslikeBeckham\u201d— Hayley (@Hayley) 1668947179
\u201cDavid Beckham is taking \u00a310 million to add to his HALF A BILLION NET WORTH. Money he does not need from a regime who deem same-sex activity illegal, possibly punishable by death...\n\nYet you're annoyed at LGTBQ comedian for shredding 10k in protest. get a grip #benderslikeBeckham\u201d— super sitcoms (@super sitcoms) 1668939441
\u201cIf @joelycett had spent the \u00a310K on billboards and adverts to spread his message noone would bat an eyelid. Shredding the money has carried the message 10x the distance and an advert would. The sheer fact you are talking about it is why he is doing it this way #benderslikeBeckham\u201d— Spaghetti (@Spaghetti) 1668945197
Beckham and Lycett’s representatives have been contacted for comment.
