Joe Lycett to 'shred' £10,000 if David Beckham doesn't withdraw as Qatar ambassador

Comedian Joe Lycett has threatened to "shred £10,000" if David Beckham doesn't step down from his role promoting Qatar's World Cup.

"I consider you, along with Kim Woodburn and Monty Don, to be a gay icon," Lycett said in a video, with the proposal.

“If you end your relationship with Qatar I will donate 10 grand of my own money to charities that support queer people in football."

However, if Beckham doesn't, Lycett will shred the money and Beckham's 'status as a gay icon' before the opening ceremony next Sunday (20 November).

