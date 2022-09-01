Video

David Beckham praises Qatar as "perfection" - despite homophobia and women's rights issues

David Beckham is being called out for an advert claiming Qatar is 'perfection' - despite homophobia and sexism being rife.

He reportedly signed a deal worth £150 million to become the “face of Qatar” for this year’s World Cup.

“Kindness is a part of the culture, and it’s important to keep the kindness alive," a falcon trainer tells him in the video, as he agrees.

The footballer goes on to praise the “best spice market he’s ever been to” and brands the country as "perfection".

