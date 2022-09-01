David Beckham is being called out for an advert claiming Qatar is 'perfection' - despite homophobia and sexism being rife.

He reportedly signed a deal worth £150 million to become the “face of Qatar” for this year’s World Cup.

“Kindness is a part of the culture, and it’s important to keep the kindness alive," a falcon trainer tells him in the video, as he agrees.

The footballer goes on to praise the “best spice market he’s ever been to” and brands the country as "perfection".

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.