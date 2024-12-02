Joe Rogan's biggest celebrity feuds as PewDiePie calls podcaster 'dumb'

YouTuber PewDiePie has declared that podcasts have "gone too far" and called Joe Rogan "dumb" in his latest video.

In a video titled, “Podcasts have gone too far," the 35-year-old - real name Felix Kjellberg - didn't hold back in his thoughts about this type of media platform which has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years.

“There are 3.2 million podcasts,” he started by saying. “I told you there are too many podcasts, your grandma’s got a podcast, your janitor’s got a podcast.”

After noting how “Anybody now has a podcast," Felix and his pal ripped into a number of popular podcasts including The Joe Rogan Experience which is currently the No.1 US podcast with more than 14.5 million followers on Spotify.

“I had this epiphany, I’m like ‘Oh he’s the biggest podcast I’ve never actually listened to him.’ So I listened to an episode. I’m like ‘Oh he’s actually respectfully very dumb,'" the content creator said once he had watched an episode.

“It’s clearly working for him but it also shows just how dumb he is. I saw some meme where it kind of just showed him as a caveman and then he brings in a scientist and be like ‘you explain fire now, explain how he works,’ and that’s kind of it summarized [his podcast].”

However, this isn't the first feud Rogan has been involved in since he started his podcast back in 2009 - here is a round-up of some of his biggest celebrity beefs.

Neil Young

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Following the news that Joe Rogan signed a $100m deal with Spotify for exclusive rights to his podcast, it prompted musician Neil Young to remove his music from the streaming platform as he believed they weren't doing enough to prevent Covid misinformation in The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, [The Joe Rogan Experience], which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence. Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy," Young wrote in an open letter back in 2022.

“I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform … They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

At the time, Rogan expressed he was disappointed at Young's protest and added he was not intentionally giving a platform to Covid-19 vaccine misinformation.

"I'm not trying to promote misinformation," the podcaster said. "I'm not trying to be controversial. I've never tried to do anything with this podcast other than to just talk to people.

"I do not know if they're right. I don't know because I'm not a doctor; I'm not a scientist. I'm just a person who sits down and talks to people and has conversations with them."

But two years later, Young ended his boycott and returned his music to Spotify in March this year and said the reason for this was because Apple and Amazon have “started serving the same disinformation” in podcasts and boycotting all those streaming services would mean his music would have “very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all”.

And Rogan had something to say about the move...

"By the way, Neil Young came back to Spotify. Congratulations, Neil," Rogan said. "And his excuse was he said that because all of the platforms are now allowing my disinformation, he's just going back on Spotify too."

"Great to know you've got some ethics," Rogan added and then chuckled.

Joni Mitchell

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Joni Mitchell joined Neil Young in his Spotify boycott in protest of Joe Rogan’s podcast who accused him of spreading Covid-19 vaccine misinformation.

"I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify,” the singer-songwriter wrote on her website at the time. “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Though similar to Young, Mitchell rejoined Spotify in March this year with her music available to stream and listen to.

Prince Harry

Photo by Ethan Cairns/Getty Images

Prince Harry previously called out Joe Rogan over his Covid vaccine comments suggesting young people shouldn't get the jab.

During a guest appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, the royal was asked by host Dax Shepherd for his thoughts on Rogan's remarks.

"I think the issue is in today's world with misinformation just, like, endemic, you've got to be careful about what comes out of your mouth when it comes to that because news doesn't exist in just news any more," he said.

"It's splattered all over the place so people are, like, 'listen to Joe Rogan,' say 'oh if he says that then maybe I'm...'

"You're right 'don't listen to me,' well don't say that. Just stay out of it. If you have a platform, with a platform comes responsibility."

In response, Rogan mentioned Prince Harry criticising him during his Netflix comedy special, Burn the Boats.

"I got canceled so often during Covid that sometimes I would find out by accident. This is a true story. One time, I just woke up. I'm in my underwear. I plop down in front of the TV, I turn it on, and Prince Harry's talking s*** about me. I'm, like, I just woke up. I'm vulnerable. I'm in my underwear, and there is a prince on TV," Rogan said.

"Do you know how f****** weird it is when a prince knows your name? He's, like, 'Joe Rogan's giving out dangerous vaccine misinformation.' And my first thought was, 'F***! Did I?' I might have...."





Sharon Stone

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Another celebrity who called Rogan out for his Covid comments was actor Sharon Stone.

In 2022, she told TMZ that Rogan's behaviour was "dangerous" and called him an "a**hole".

"Covid is not an opinion-based situation and Mr Rogan thinking that his opinion or disclaimer for the lives he personally has affected and caused losses of - it's not an opinion," she said.

"Mr Rogan is risking people's lives with his idiocy and his professing that his thoughts about Covid are opinions.

"Infectious diseases are science, and they are fact-based situations, so the pretence that these are opinions is dangerous.

The Total Recall actor added: "He should put a disclaimer that he's an a****** and that his behaviour is dangerous and affecting people's lives and deaths."

Joy Behar

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

While plenty of celebs have feuded with Rogan over his Covid vaccine claims, elsewhere a more recent feud has occurred between him and The View's Joy Behar.

“We went from Walter Cronkite, basically, to this guy Joe Rogan who believes in dragons. I checked it,” Behar said during the ABC show, criticising the podcaster about an episode where he spoke with wildlife biologist Forrest Galante.

“Did you triple-source that?” co-panellist Sara Haines asked, to which Behar responded: "Yes, I did."

She continued: “And he also thinks that dragon-like, I guess, dinosaur-y type of animals — roamed the Earth when people did. So this is a type of really, really bad information that’s going out there. But it’s possible Donald Trump did roam the Earth when dinosaurs were here."

Rogan hit back at Behar's claims on X where he quoted the clip and quipped "That's my new official X description" and changed his X description to “Dragon Believer.”

Then during the Thanksgiving episode of his podcast, he ripped into Behar and her "frantic" behaviour.

“This is the most important part. This is right after she was saying, ‘We are run by ABC News, you should trust us,’ not Joe Rogan who believes in dragons,’ so by saying we should trust them because they’re double-checked by ABC News and then making the stupidest f***ing statement — You didn’t listen to what I said, you didn’t listen to what the wildlife biologist said,” he said.

“When you’re worried about losing your job and you’re worried about podcasts taking over and who is the source of news and, ‘We said Donald Trump is Hitler, but half the country disagreed with us and this is crazy and Joe Rogan believes in dragons!’ It’s just frantic."

Though Rogan clarified he has "no hate for Joy Behar" and that if he saw her he would "giver her a hug".

"I’d probably say the same thing about me if I was her,” he said. “It’s no big deal, I don’t care, but it’s a silly thing saying it. It undermines your own personal credibility if you say we’re so good because we’re supported by ABC News and then you Joe Rogan believes in dragons in the next sentence.”

