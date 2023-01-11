Prince Harry just branded a journalist 'an infected pustule on the a*** of humanity'

An audiobook snippet from Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, is doing the rounds on Twitter thanks to a hilarious moment in which the royal brands former News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks an "infected pustule on the a*** of humanity".

Harry claims that she targeted him as a teenager and accused him of doing drugs.

"Who is this editor? A loathsome toad, I gathered", he reads. "Everyone who knew her was in agreement that she was an infected pustule on the a*** of humanity, plus a s*** excuse for a journalist."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters