Jonathan Van Ness accused of creating 'fear' on Queer Eye in Rolling Stone expose

Jonathan Van Ness has been accused of causing "fear" among production on the set of Queer Eye over his angry outbursts, according to a Rolling Stone exposé.

Four production sources told the publication how Van Ness's emotionally “abusive" behaviour and “rage issues," made it difficult to film the show.

"[There’s] a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry. It’s almost like a cartoon where it oozes out of them,” one source who worked with Jonathan told the publication. “It’s intense and scary," one told said.

Another insider described how the 36-year-old was a "yeller" who would get into a screaming match at least once per week.

Some of the other words used to describe Van Ness by three (of the four) sources that directly worked with him included: "monster,” “nightmare,” and “demeaning."

There was reportedly a meeting between Netflix executives and Van Ness over his alleged unprofessionalism, but this didn't change anything, according to Rolling Stone.

“There’s no accountability at all,” an insider claimed.

Van Ness stars in Queer Eye as part of the Fab Five which includes Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and formally Bobby Berk who will not be returning for the new season.

The behaviour of the non-binary hairstylist allegedly affected fellow cast members and the work atmosphere - “When he comes on set, everything changes if he’s in a bad mood," a source said. "Working with him is very difficult in any capacity."

Much has been said about the rocky relationship between the Fab Five and a source also touched upon this in the expose.

(LR) Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness pose with the Outstanding Structured Reality Program award during the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"How is it not obvious to everybody that none of these people are friends? None of them. They don’t hang out socially. They live very different lives," they said.

Back in January, Berk revealed to Vanity Fair that he and France had been feuding and shed light on the situation which had "nothing to do with the show."

"It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that," Berk said.

Last year, Brown confirmed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Berk, Van Ness, and himself were not invited to Porowski’s bachelor party but said he understood this decision as "it costs money so I don’t take offence to it.”

An insider noted this "tension between everybody else," particularly with Van Ness who "didn’t want to ever share the spotlight with anyone."

"There were times when we couldn’t even shoot scenes with certain members of the Fab Five together because it got so bad.”

Since first starring in Queer Eye, Van Ness has used his platform to raise awareness of different issues such as breaking gender roles, living with HIV, and advocating for trans rights.

Van Ness made history in December 2019 to become the first non-female to be a cover star for Cosmopolitan magazine.

However, an insider noted a difference between Van Ness's public persona versus behind closed doors.

“As much good as he wants to do in the world, I think a lot of it is very hypocritical,” they said.

“There’s a definite contrast between the principles and the values that Jonathan stands for publicly. They’re really centred around having this warmth, love, and care for other people.

They added: “There’s a real contrast between that and the way that they treat the people who are closest to them across the board. It’s the opposite of what this person is touted and paid to be."

Rolling Stone reported that Van Ness did not reply to multiple requests for comment, while Netflix declined to comment on the story.



