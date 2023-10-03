Jonathan Van Ness explains why you should never sleep with your hair down

Queer Eye's resident hair stylist Jonathan Van Ness has revealed why, contrary to popular opinion, you shouldn't be sleeping with your hair down.

While we've always been taught that tying hair up can cause tension on our heads, it turns out the heat from keeping it down could be the reason you have so many split ends.

"Your getting your hair trapped between your body heat, the pillow...that's like a 100-degree flat iron being pressed on your head", he says.

Instead, a very loose, high pony is recommended.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.