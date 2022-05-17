There are plenty of attributes of Megan Fox that are reminiscent of Julia Fox and vice versa.

At the very least, both Hollywood women are Foxes but there is an unapologetic edginess and independence to the two that draws people into their fascinating lives.

Megan, 36, found fame after her breakout role as Mikaela Banes in Transformers playing the love interest of Shia LeBeouf. Julia, 32, was launched into the spotlight after her role as Julia De Fiore in Uncut Gems (she was Josh Safdie's muse, remember?).

Both Fox women have been deemed sex symbols by the public and rather than shying away from it, they've embraced it and become a pillar of confidence for people everywhere.

We've compiled a list of quotes from each woman and challenge you to guess which Fox said it, Megan or Julia?



1. "I would never issue an apology for my life and for who I am"

Answer in...

3...

2....



1...

While both women are unapologetic in living their authentic lives, this quote belongs to Megan who spoke about not apologizing for sexual double standards to GQ magazine in 2008.

2. “Ultimately, what I would like to do in my life is have a bunch of babies and write and create content,”

Both women are mothers, Megan has three sons and Julia has one son, but who expressed their determination to expand their family further?

Answer in...

3...

2....



1...

It was Julia. In her iconic 2022 interview with The Cut, Julia also revealed she asked her ex-husband to donate his sperm to give her son another sibling. In her words, "he left me on read."

3. “As a kid, I wanted to be out in the world and seeing things, but looking back, I’m really glad that I was sheltered. It delayed my getting into the trouble I eventually got into when I was in high school"

Given how both women experiment with their fashion in rebellious ways this truly could be either one.

Answer in...

3...

2....



1...

This quote belongs to Megan. In a 2010 interview with Interview Magazine, the actress spoke about the challenges she faced in her upbringing.

4. "We do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

This one could really be anybody's guess. Between Kanye West and Machine Gun Kelly, either artist could be down for drinking blood.

Answer in...

3...

2....



1...

However, it was Megan who told Glamour UK that she and fiancé, MGK, participated in a small blood-drinking ceremony.

5. “I still pray a lot. I always say, ‘You have to pray and then wait two weeks, because the universe has a two-week lead time.’ ”

Which leading lady believes prayer works in mysterious ways - like a two-week lead from the universe?

Answer in...

3...

2....



1...

Speaking to The New Yorker, Julia told the publication that at one point in her life she used to go to church but now mainly sticks to prayer.

6. "That night, I stayed up and promised myself that I would never live one more day of my life from fear. I came home, and my whole life changed. I got a divorce and I started working more and doing more things."

Which Fox went through a divorce? Trick question, both.

Answer in...

3...

2....



1...

But Megan spoke candidly about her journey to break out of her "self-imposed prison" to InStyle magazine in July 2021.

7. "It was the best thing that could have happened to me... It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

Speaking of relationships, which woman believes a new lover introduced a new spark into their life?

Answer in...

3...

2....



1...

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Julia said dating West was like "hitting the reset button". Although the two broke up in February, Julia has said the two remained friends.





8. “If you come for me, I’m going to come for you. And I’m really good at coming for people."

Neither Fox is to be messed with but one has explicitly stated they'll retaliate if pushed.

Answer in...

3...

2....



1...

Julia told The New York Times she doesn't believe West would "come for her" on social media because she is goes "straight for the jugular."

