Kelly Clarkson turns down female fan's intimate offer because she 'likes d****'

Fans who attend concerts of their favourite artists often try to get their attention by bringing a sign, and some even use the opportunity to shoot their shot...

And that's exactly what happened when an audience member informed singer Kelly Clarkson just how much her girlfriend loves her - so much so that the American Idol winner is her hall pass.

During Clarkson's Chemistry Las Vegas residency performance at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater on July 28, the Stronger singer noticed the woman's sign.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter,

It read: “My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you."

Flattered by the compliment, Clarkson had a hilarious response: “If I was into chicks, I’d take up the offer. I just, unfortunately, like d****."

Clips of the exchange have since circulated on social media.

Clarkson has been performing songs from her new album Chemistry released back in June as well as covering hit songs such as "As It Was," by Harry Styles.

During her performance covering Gayle's "abcdefu," Clarkson appeared to personalise the lyrics which people believe to be shading her ex Brandon Blackstock after their divorce.

“F*** you, and your dad, and the fact that you got half/ and my broken heart, turn that s*** into art/ F*** you, and your view from the valley I bought too/ Everybody but your dogs, you can all f*** off,” Clarkson sang.

Meanwhile, Clarkson has also spoken out about the recent rise of fans throwing objects at artists while on stage, telling the audience: “If you’re gonna throw s***, throw diamonds.”

Elsewhere, Kelly Clarkson’s 2019 life advice to Taylor Swift goes viral again, and Anne Hathaway beats Kelly Clarkson in a signing contest using her own song.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.