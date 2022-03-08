Florida rapper Kodak Black has tried shooting his shot at dating Kim Kardashian - for a second time.

Black - who got injured in the leg after a Super Bowl party in Los Angeles last month - detailed why Kardashian should give him a chance at love.



“You Need A Real N**** Out Dat Pompanoya Bae, Ain’t Even Gone Play. Real Gangsta @kimkardashian,” Black captioned his Instagram post which was a split image of himself dressed in black and wrapped with yellow caution tape, mimicking the reality TV star’s recent Balenciaga outfit.

In 2018, Kodak reached out to Kardashian on social media when her estranged husband Kanye West was “on some stupid s***,” as he called it.

Black’s latest relationship proposition comes after a judge recently declared Kardashian legally single as she and West continue on with their divorce.

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from West after seven years of marriage and share four children.

Although Black is probably aware of Kardashian’s single status in the California court system, he may not be aware of her relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

After being first linked to each other in October 2021, the couple went on vacation to the Bahamas, date nights in his hometown of Staten Island, New York, and were spotted in Los Angeles by a fan at breakfast.

West, on the other hand, has been linked to several women after Kardashian ended things, including model Vinetria, Julia Fox and Kardashian’s look-alike, Chaney Jones.

However, that hasn’t stopped West from repeatedly begging Kardashian to take him back with grand gestures, such as sending a truckload of roses to her house on Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, Kodak has been linked to City Girls rapper Yung Miami.

Let’s just hope Kanye West won’t make a subliminal or blatant dig about Black in a song or music video like he did Pete Davidson.

