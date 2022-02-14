Video

Rapper Kodak Black Shot In Los Angeles

On February 12, Kodak Black was one of four people to be shot outside of a party in Los Angeles.

The rapper was reportedly shot in the leg, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident happened close to a restaurant where Justin Bieber hosted a party. He decided to leave the venue once he found out about the situation.

Police further said that the incident wasn't gang related.

