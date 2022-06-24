Kris Jenner gave a truly iconic response to the "you got Krissed" TikTok trend - and had people fooled for a moment by teasing that she had some big political ambitions.

In a TikTok to her 2.1m followers, she hinted that she would be running as a candidate in the next presidential election in 2024 and certainly had the campaign poster at the ready.

Sporting a white pointed blazer, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch looked like she meant business with "Kris Jenner 2024 presidential candidate," written above the image as patriotic presidential music played.

"I'm so excited to finally announce..." she wrote in the video caption.

While it looked like she was taking a leaf out the book of her former son-in-law Kanye West who actually ran as a presidential candidate in the 2020 election, and also her ex Caitlyn Jenner who ran in the California governor recall election last year - all was not as it first seemed.

Suddenly an old video of Jenner with a sped-up version of the song Lady Marmalade played as the words "U just got Krissed #Krissed" appeared on the screen.

Alas, it was just a troll.

Since Kris dropped the hilarious video, it has received a staggering 19.4m views, 5.2m likes, along with over 383,000 comments from fans who loved the fact that she participate in the trend - and even managed to fool many people.

One person said: "Did I just get Krissed by Kris?"



"I never felt so good getting krissed," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "WHY DID I ACTUALLY BELIEVE HER."

"This is the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced lol," a fourth person commented.

While Jenner's announcements may have been just a trendy trolling, 2024 is still two years away so perhaps the 66-year-old might pull another fast on us by actually running - now that would be the ultimate "getting Krissed."

