Caitlyn Jenner has slated Piers Morgan as "repulsive" over a promotional clip of his explosive interview with Donald Trump and has cancelled her scheduled appearance on his new show.

In the 30-second clip from his new show Piers Morgan: Uncensored on TalkTV, the former Good Morning Britain presenter challenged the former US president on his baseless claims that the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden was stolen.

It's fair to say Trump didn't take too kindly to Morgan's point as he responded: "Only a fool would think that," and at the end of the promotional clip, Trump appeared to walk out of the interview as he informed the camera crew to "turn the camera off."

However, Trump has claimed the footage has been doctored and said: "Piers Morgan, like the rest of the fake news media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview.

"He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour," he added.

Though in his op-ed for The New York Post Morgan noted how he was "promised 20 minutes" but the discussion ended being 75 minutes long.

The teaser for what Morgan described as “the most explosive interview of the year" has ruffled the feathers of long-time Republican Caitlyn Jenner who after seeing the clip described how Morgan had "repulsive misconduct," and cancelled her upcoming appearance on his show.

She also quoted a tweet from Taylor Budowich, Trump's director of communications and wrote:

"This is a pathetic attempt to use President Trump as a way to revive the career of a failed television host,” @TayFromCA …couldn’t agree more. @piersmorgan I have just had my management cancel my appearance with you for this Wednesday because of your repulsive misconduct today."

Morgan has since hit back and challenged Jenner on her stance, noting that the full 75-minute interview hasn't been released yet, he tweeted:

"Hi Caitlyn, I thought you hated cancel culture? I did a 75-minute interview with President Trump, why don’t you actually watch it before deciding how I behaved?”

One year after Morgan infamously stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain and later quit the show following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex, it was announced that Morgan would front a brand-new talk show Piers Morgan: Uncensored on Rupert Murdoch's new TV news channel, TalkTV.

Piers Morgan's full-length interview with Donald Trump will be released on Monday, April 25th on TalkTV at 8pm.

