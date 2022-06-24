Kris Jenner finally just 'Krissed' everyone on TikTok

Kris Jenner has finally responded to the 'you got Krissed' trend taking over TikTok...and she's here to troll us all.

The famous momager took the opportunity to tease that she was going to be running for president in 2024.

Naturally, as Kris is known for her eccentric personality, she had us fooled until the the video cut to the clip of her 'Lady Marmalade' music video.

The modern-day Rickrolling meme is tricking everyone into believing the most outlandish celebrity gossip.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

