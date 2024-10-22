Liam Payne's preliminary toxicology report showed 'pink cocaine' in his system

At the time of Liam Payne’s death, the former One Direction singer had drugs such as crack cocaine and methamphetamine in his system, according to an anonymous Argentinian official.

The British star passed away at the age of 31 last week when he fell from a third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It’s been reported by outlets ABC News and TMZ via anonymous sources familiar with the preliminary tests that multiple substances found in Payne’s partial autopsy include “pink cocaine” which typically includes a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA.

While the final toxicology reports aren’t expected to be made public for some weeks, a preliminary toxicology report has been widely reported in local media on Monday. It appears to show evidence of cocaine exposure, an anonymous official told the Associated Press.

(The publication noted the official spoke anonymously as he was not authorized to brief journalists).

However, the official did emphasise that initial results don’t offer an accurate reading of just how much was circulating in his blood when he died.

Currently, the case is being investigated by Argentina’s public prosecution which is standard when there is a sudden or unexpected death.

Traumatic injuries were the cause of Payne's death, which were consistent with his fall from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room, as per the autopsy.

Inside Payne's hotel room, investigators found narcotics and alcohol scattered about along with broken objects and furniture.

Hence, the prosecution believes that the musician may have suffered a substance abuse-induced breakdown causing him to be in a state of "semi or total unconsciousness" when he fell.

The hotel's manager had called 911 before Payne's death to report a guest acting aggressively and under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Geoff Payne, the late singer's father is in Argentina to organize the repatriation of his son's body which Argentine authorities expect to release next week.

Meanwhile, fans around the world have been gathering at vigils to grieve, comfort one another and pay tribute to Payne.

