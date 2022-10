Made in Chelsea fans are only just realising that Lizzo was actually on the show in 2014.

As part of the 'NYC' series, the singer performs for the cast in episode one while they're at a party, treating them to a rendition of Blondie's 'Rapture'.

However, the 31-year-old is not easy to spot, as she's sporting blonde hair and an 80s-inspired outfit, totally different from what we're used to seeing now that she's top of the charts.

