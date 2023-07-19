MrBeast's Feastables have sold out entirely in the UK just days after arriving

YouTube’s most subscribed person MrBeast has launched his chocolate bar range, Feastables in the UK.

The 25-year-old's products have been on sale in America since January last year before bringing them across the pond with retailers ASDA and SPAR stocking the sweet treats.

Some of the flavours from the range include Crunch, Deez Nutz, Milk Chocolate and Original Chocolate.

The chocolate bars are made from just five ingredients including organic cocoa and milk from grass-fed cows, to "change the way you snack".

In a post to Twitter, MrBeast - real name Jimmy Donaldson - shared his excitement at the news of his Feastables flying off the shelves.

"Feastables launched in the UK 10 days ago but every day before I can tweet about it the stores sell out. Trying to get more over!!! Y’all are crazy," he wrote.

With a fanbase of 166 million subscribers on YouTube, it has been predicted that MrBeast's Feastables will be as in demand as Logan Paul and KSI's Prime drink where the product constantly sold out.

Due to demand, it led to fans of the YouTubers spending thousands on getting their hands on the energy drink through third-party sellers.

Now, those third-party sellers are already popping up online via Amazon and Facebook Marketplace putting bars of the chocolate up for sale.

Feastables have been available to purchase in ASDA since July 9, and SPAR launched the products in stores on July 10th with the 60kg bars in Crunch, Deez Nutz, Milk Chocolate and Original Chocolate bars being priced from £2 to £2.49 each.

Previously, Donaldson’s virtual restaurant brand Beast Burger back in 2020 so this isn't the first time he is entering the food market.

