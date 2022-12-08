x
Video
Prince Harry has addressed his decision to wear a Nazi costume back in 2005, during the third episode of new Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan.
The royal was 20-year-olds old when the photos surfaced of him at a party in the uniform.
"It was probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life", he says. "I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right."
In the months following, he spoke to Holocaust survivor and visited London's chief Rabbi.
