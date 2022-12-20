Prince Harry and Meghan announce another Netflix project is on the way

Just days after their docuseries rocked the news, Prince Harry and Meghan have announced a second project with Netflix is on its way.

'Live to Lead' will be a seven-part series that shines a light on some of the world's biggest change makers, including Greta Thunberg, Jacinda Ardern and women's rights activist Gloria Steinem.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be meeting, and interviewing them.

Live to Lead premieres on 31 December.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.