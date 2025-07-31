Rosalía responds after being rejected by designer over Palestine silence

Singer Rosalía has broken her silence following criticism over her lack of public support for Palestine — a controversy that escalated after fashion designer Miguel Adrover refused to collaborate with her.

Earlier this week, Adrover shared a screenshot on Instagram that appeared to show an email exchange with the Spanish artist’s representative, in which he declined an offer to design a custom look for her.

An email response read: “I’m sorry but Miguel doesn’t work with any artist who doesn’t publicly support Palestine.”

Now, Rosalía has taken to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts on the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, while also responding to the backlash.

“I have followed with great sadness what has been said in recent days […] The fact that I have not used my platform in line with other people’s style or expectations does not mean that I do not condemn what is happening in Palestine,” Rosalía wrote.

She went on to condemn the violence, stating: “It is terrible to see innocent people being killed day after day, and those who should stop this are not doing so.”

However, Rosalía also addressed the tone of criticism directed at her, adding: “I do not see how shaming each other is the best way to move forward in the fight for Palestinian freedom.”

She continued: “The finger should be pointed upwards (towards those who make decisions and have the power to act) and not horizontally (between us).”

Rosalía ended her statement by expressing her “profound respect and gratitude” towards those “dedicating their lives to helping this cause and many others,” including activists, journalists and healthcare workers.

Rosalia/Instagram

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has raised alarms about “widespread death” in Gaza, warning that a worst-case famine scenario is unfolding after "access to food and other essential items and services plummeted to unprecedented levels".

"Latest data indicates that famine thresholds have been reached for food consumption in most of the Gaza Strip and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City," it adds.

Conditions have sharply deteriorated, with rising reports of deaths linked to hunger and severe acute malnutrition — especially among children under five — worsened by what the IPC describes as Israel’s increasingly restrictive blockade.

