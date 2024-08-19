It could have been a really tense time in the Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds household as It Ends With Us and Deadpool & Wolverine battle it out for the top spot at the Box Office.

The power couple has been locked in an intense blockbuster battle with the two films releasing only a couple of weeks or so apart.

Deadpool & Wolverine has been out for four weeks now and It Ends With Us has been out for two.

According to a report from Deadline, on August 14, It Ends With Us took the top spot for that day and on August 15 before it was overtaken once again by the Deadpool film with both behind the new Alien: Romulus release on August 16.

Although the Lively and Reynolds famously competitive and rip each other on social media, Reynolds had a rather cordial and supportive response this time around.

In an interview with SundayToday, Reynolds said: "I think that's the sign of a good relationship. It's only time in my life I've ever dreamt of coming in second.

"It's always been the one kind of constant with Blake and I is that we really root for each other."

Lively supported this stance in an interview with E! News.

"We help each other," she said. "He works on everything I do, I work on everything he does. His wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his."

