K-pop group STAYC pay a visit to Rangers' Ibrox Stadium after Texas top mix-up

K-pop group STAYC declared "We love Rangers" during a visit to the Scottish football club after they sported the side's jersey by mistake when they performed in Dallas, Texas.

Last month, the band made headlines when a nod to the city’s beloved baseball team, the Texas Rangers didn't quite go to plan as the six-piece band from South Korea instead wore vintage Rangers FC jerseys from the 1990s.

Since donning the footballing strip sported by legends Paul Gascoigne and Ally McCoist back in 1996/7, the mix-up caught the attention of Scottish Premiership followers.

This story continued on Monday when STAYC announced a surprise meet-up with fans at Ibrox.

The band members Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon, and J were invited by Rangers for a tour around the football stadium where they were given a custom-made Rangers strip with the number 23 and STAYC printed on the back and were introduced to mascot Broxi Bear.

(And of course, Broxi got involved with a TikTok dance to STAYC's song "Teddy Bear.")









@stayc_official Rangers FC Broxy Bear🧸와 함께한 #TeddyBear_Challenge #STAYC #스테이씨 #Sieun #시은 #Seeun #세은 #J #재이





K-pop fans in Glasgow flocked to the stadium, outside Edmiston House, to catch a glimpse of the group.

From a balcony, the band members waved and made heart signs to fans, and officially confirmed they are Rangers fans.

"This is our first time in Scotland and we are so happy right now. Are you guys fans of Rangers too?" one member shouted.

While another added: "We love Rangers!"





@hnkxchae all because of a rangers jersey mix up at their dallas concert 😭 oh stayc you are so loved !! #kpop #scotland #glasgow #stayc #fyp #hnxkchae

Fans took to the comments section of the STAYC-Rangers-related videos.

One person said: "STAYC AT THE IBROX WHAT."

"The best thing rangers have done this year," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Who knew a simple mixup with a jersey would lead them to Glasgow."

"Great to see STAYC at Rangers. Welcome back anytime," a fourth person commented.

No doubt, fans will be hoping STAYC will return to Scotland when they tour next.

