Steve Irwin's son is dating Heath Ledger's niece

Steve Irwin's son and Heath Ledger's niece are dating and recently made their red carpet debut together as a couple.

Suited and booted for the event on Monday (July 3), Robert Irwin ditched his recognisable cargo zookeeper clothes to attend the premiere of the new Mission Impossible film.

Accompanying the 19-year-old was Rorie Buckey, the niece of The Dark Knight actor with her mum being the late actor's sister, Kate Ledger.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoningis the latest in the action film franchise starring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg.

Rumours of Robert and Rorie dating began back in November last year when they were pictured together on a beach in Queensland.



A month later, the couple were then spotted meeting Terri Irwin (Robert's mother) and people at the family's Aussie Zoo.

Rorie Buckey and Robert Irwin attends the Australian premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" on July 03, 2023, in Sydney, Australia Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Also in December, Daily Mail Australia quoted her dad, Nathan Buckey, who said he "absolutely" approved of their relationship.

Buckey coordinated with her date at the premiere, wearing a chic black one-shoulder dress as the couple smiled and posed for photographers in what could potentially be Australia's new power couple, being related to two of the biggest Aussie icons.

Sadly, Steven Irwin passed away in 2006 aged 44 when Robert was three years old after he was stung in the chest by a stingray while filming in the Great Barrier Reef for his show Crocodile Hunter.

Heath Ledger died in 2008 from an accidental overdose aged 28. His sister Kate (Rorie's mother) has previously reflected on this, telling Who magazine in 2018: "Heath is hugely important in the lives of my children.

"There's not a day that goes by that we don't share stories or talk about him. He is very much alive in our house."

