Bindi Irwin's daughter recognises 'Grandpa Crocodile' Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin has captured the sweet moment her young daughter recognised 'Grandpa Crocodile', Steve Irwin, in a photo.

16-month-old Grace Warrior was on a day out to Australia Zoo, when the tot spots a photo of the late crocodile hunter on some railings.

"Do you see him? Is he over here?" the 24-year-old said, as Grace pointed at the construction sign. "Do you love Grandpa Crocodile?" she asked, to which the toddler responded: "Yeah!"

Bindi has previously spoken about Grace watches documentaries of her dad, to keep his memory alive.

