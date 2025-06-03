Taylor Swift fans rejoiced last week, as she announced she had finally reclaimed ownership of her first six albums. And now, some Swifties believe she is sharing a poignant secret message to celebrate.

For context, Swift fans were given light-up bracelets during her hotly anticipated Eras Tour, which lit up in sync during her shows to create an immersive experience.

Over on TikTok, fans are claiming their bracelets started blinking unexpectedly, aligning with Swift's announcement that she had officially bought back her rights to her first six albums.

One clip by Emily (@emilyevermore___) showed the bracelet flashing, as she theorised: "Soo, did everyone else’s Eras Tour bracelets start blinking again today?”

"Mother truly is a mastermind," the TikToker quipped in the caption.











However, it didn't take long for one fan to step in and shut down the rumours.

Mia (@millennial.mia) said it was a simple case of fans reinserting the plastic tab to prevent the battery from draining. As per Mia's theory, it's likely fans removed the tab to garner views online.















Swift previously lost the rights to her albums back in 2019 when her former record label, Big Machine, sold them to music executive Scooter Braun.

He later sold his stake in Swift's albums to Shamrock Capital, a Los Angeles investment fund, back in November 2020 in a deal that is reported to be worth $300 million.

"All of the music I've ever made now belongs to me," Swift wrote in a letter shared to her official website. "I've been bursting into tears of joy... ever since I found out this is really happening."

The two albums she has left to re-record are Reputation (Taylor's Version) and her debut self-titled album Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version).

