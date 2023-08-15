Taylor Swift recently announced 1989 (Taylor's Version) will be released on October 27, with five new "From The Vault" tracks - and many Swifties are convinced Harry Styles is set to feature on a song.

In an Instagram post breaking the news, Swift described the five never-heard-before vault songs as "so insane".

"To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 'From The Vault' tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!" she wrote.

Previously, Swift has commented on her decision to release songs "From The Vault" by saying: “One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists.”

Both Swifties and Harries alike have been posting about how iconic it would be for Styles to feature on Swift's 1989 track called 'Style' which is speculated to be about him after the pair briefly dated between 2012 and 2013.

One fan wrote: "This would absolutely be the song of the century. Record breaking. Iconic. Legendary. Just everything."

"This would be the best thing to ever happen to me tbh," another person said.

Someone else added: "AS A CHILD OF DIVORCE I NEEEEED IT."

"If we all talk about it enough we will speak it into existence," a fourth person commented.





It wouldn't be the first time since Swift has collaborated with an ex after Taylor Lautner starred alongside Joey King in her music video for her Speak Now (Taylor's Version)(From The Vault) track 'I Can See You'.



While Swifties know the singer likes to drop hints or Easter eggs about future music, some have pointed out she had similar dance moves to Styles when performing the 1989 track on her Eras Tour.

The two exes also appear to be on good terms as they were spotted chatting at the 2021 and 2023 Grammy Awards.

So there perhaps could be a collaboration on the cards, we'll have to wait until October 27 to find out...

