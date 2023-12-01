Taylor Swift's publicist slams Joe Alywn secret marriage rumours

Taylor Swift's publicist has taken to social media to criticise the "fabricated lies" concerning rumours that the singer and ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn secretly got married.

In a rare reaction, Tree Paine posted on Twitter/X responding to a post by Instagram celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi who alleged the Anti-Hero singer had a UK ceremony in 2020 or 2021 that was apparently "NEVER made legal".

"I have no reason to lie, I could give a shit what she does!!!!!” DeuxMoi wrote. “I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!”



This discussion came after Swifties were investigating the timeline of Swift and Alwyn's breakup following the release of Swift's breakup song 'You’re Losing Me, 'after collaborator Jack Antonoff revealed that the song was written and recorded by Swift in December 2021.

But it's clear Swift's publicist had enough of the rumours as she took to Twitter/X to directly respond to DeuxMoi's claims of a secret pandemic (and unofficial) wedding.

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," Paine wrote shooting down the rumour.

"There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."





Of course, Swifties were quick to provide their reactions to Paine speaking out.

























Meanwhile, Swift attended the London premiere of Beyoncé's documentary concert film 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," it comes after Beyoncé attended the LA premiere of Swift's 'The Eras Tour' concert film in October.

