RENAISSANCE: 5 Beyoncé moments that broke the internet

Beyoncé has just dropped the first part of her three-part Renaissance album, and it's just one of many times the singer has sent the internet into meltdown.

Any member of the so-called Beyhive will recall the Twitter uproar when she announced her first pregnancy with Blue Ivy Carter at the 2011 VMAs at the end of her performance - a moment that defined her online power.

After that follow elevator-gate (which she later referenced on a song), and now the seventh album is rightly trending, marking the next era of her success.

