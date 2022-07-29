Video

RENAISSANCE: 5 Beyoncé moments that broke the internet

Beyoncé has just dropped the first part of her three-part Renaissance album, and it's just one of many times the singer has sent the internet into meltdown.

Any member of the so-called Beyhive will recall the Twitter uproar when she announced her first pregnancy with Blue Ivy Carter at the 2011 VMAs at the end of her performance - a moment that defined her online power.

After that follow elevator-gate (which she later referenced on a song), and now the seventh album is rightly trending, marking the next era of her success.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

beyonce
Up next Celebrities

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz