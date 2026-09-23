New Taylor Swift music incoming!

The singer announced her new single 'Patient Zero' will be released this Friday (September 25), but of course in true TS fashion, there have been clues left along the way.

Taking to social media, Swift posted, "I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single 'Patient Zero' will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours. 0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣.”









There had been some theories that Swift would be releasing her re-recorded version of her self-titled debut album, given that this year marks it's 20th anniversary.

But alas, it appears this isn't the case and instead the new single appears to be a deluxe track for her latest album The Life of A Showgirl which was released last year as the branding and Showgirl’s album logo appears on her website is still from this era and there are 12 exclamation points in the announcement post - Showgirl being Swift's 12th album.

Although it hasn't been officially confirmed whether this is the case.

There were plenty of hints in the run-up to the new song announcement, here are some of them:

The cryptic countdown appeared on Swift's website

Changing every “o” to "0"

In Swift's Instagram bio, she changed every "o" to a zero, along with of her songs on Apple Music and Spotify also replaced random “o” letters in songs to zeroes.

The 'Opalite' music video

YouTube/Taylor Swift

In the music video for 'Opalite', featuring Domhnall Gleeson, Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, and Jodie Turner-Smith, fans remembered seeing a poster in the background that read: "Patient for the encore".

There was also a scene where Swift and Gleeson dance together in a competition, and all the judges scorecard displayed zeroes -coincidence?

The Emmys Law & Order: SVU Sketch

NBC

Even in her cameo in the Law & Order: SVU Sketch for the 2026 Emmys there were hints...

“I think what we’re going to be looking for is hiding in plain sight,” before delivering a string of seemingly random words. Looking directly into the camera she says, “Saccharide. Aries. From the vineyard. North or south.”

Some fans theorised it was an anagram announcing the release of Debut TV, but given Swift has changed every "o" to a zero on her socials, they took another look at the puzzle.

They found that if you take the third letter from each of the first six words, it produces the letters needed to form an anagram of “ENCORE.”

Plus eagled-eyed viewers will have noticed the clock was also set to 10:13, appearing to tease an October date, and the shipping date for her new single is October 13.

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