Taylor Swift says Travis Kelce confused Greta Gerwig for A-lister's wife on Eras tour

Taylor Swift recounted a humorous mix‑up on Late Night with Seth Meyers, revealing that Travis Kelce once mistook Anna Eberstein, Hugh Grant’s wife, for director Greta Gerwig during her London Eras Tour show.

In the anecdote, Kelce congratulated “Gerwig” on Barbie and quipped “I’m just Ken, too,” only to realise afterwards he had totally misidentified the woman.

Swift, amused, told him: “The tea is crazy tonight, Travis.”

