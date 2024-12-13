Taylor Swift paid a visit to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City on Thursday (December 12), where she was glad to hear one Swiftie saying she's also a fan of her Kansas City Chiefs player boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Videos of the pop star's trip to the hospital have been making the rounds online. Daily Mailreported that Kelce himself also made the emotional visit with her - but the couple were not photographed together.

In one clip, a young girl can be heard giving her seal of approval for Kelce, who Swift has been dating since last September.

"I like Travis now,” the child candidly informed Swift (who was signing an Eras Tour book for her) causing laughter in the room to which she amusingly replied: "Yes, me too. That’s an absolute yes on that one."

Swift then asked the girl who her “favourite player,” is to which the young girl replied, “Yeah. Either [him] or Patrick,” referring to the Chief's quarterback, Patrick Mahomes..

“Good. These are good answers,” Swift said with a smile. “You are acing this!”

Other heartwarming videos from Swift's visit have also been going viral online.

"POV: Taylor Swift visits your nephew and makes his whole day," TikToker Britt Null wrote as she shared a video of the singer clapping along with her nephew.

Meanwhile, Swift was also seen appearing in a TikTok with a patient Naya Jade where she's lip-synching the words to her 1989 song "Bad Blood" which now has 5.5m views on TikTok.

"The fact that you got to meet her, her agreeing to be in your TikTok!!! Can you be more iconic????" one person commented.

“This morning, day #6 of Baylee in the hospital we had the coolest, most unexpected surprise ever.. (with like 2 minutes warning),” mother Melissa Nuzum shared on Facebook along with a series of snaps of her daughter smiling next to Swift.

"TAYLOR SWIFT came to visit impatient children today and Baylee was chosen since she requests Taylor songs during her uncomfortable procedures!”

She added: "Ya’ll she is amazing! On top of her sheer beauty, she was just as kind and personable and down to earth,” she gushed. “She gave Baylee a signed copy of her Eras Tour book and accepted a gift from Baylee (a diamond art picture) as well. We have fangirled all morning!”

























































































Swift recently performed her last Eras Tour show in Vancouver, Canada on Sunday (December 8) after nearly two years of touring and 149 shows which set the record for the highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

"Thank you so much for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life my beloved eras tour," the singer told the crowd.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift fans were baffled after spotting an unexpected photo in the Eras Tour cleaning cart.

