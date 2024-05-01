Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rumoured to attend Miami Grand Prix

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to watch the Formula One action at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

The couple are rumoured to be travelling to “Florida!!!” with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, the US Sun reported.

Both Kelce and Mahomes already have an F1 connection as the two Kansas City Chiefs players are investors in the Alpine F1 team.

If last year's race weekend is anything to go by, it promises to be a star-studded occasion as some of the celebrities that attended in 2023 included Tom Cruise, Shakira, the Jonas Brothers and Vin Diesel.

Kelce is reportedly excited to attend the race with Swift who has loved learning more about sports since the pair began dating last year.

“Travis sees that Taylor is falling in love with sports, and he is excited to take her there, as she also wants to know more and more about his passions,” the source told the outlet.

Attending the race weekend provides the chance of Swift to “spend time with Brittany and Patrick" before flying back out to Paris to kick off the European leg of her sold-out Eras Tour on May 9.

“Before going to Europe, they see this as the last opportunity before the Eras Euro part madness starts, and they are looking forward to seeing the race, and see how the backstage, the paddock, and the whole F1 experience is."

It's not the first time Swift has been connected to the F1 world, and the rumour mill was in overdrive last year about the singer possibly dating Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso.

And the two-time F1 champion gave some entertaining responses to the rumours both via TikTok and in the media.

(Plus, on Swift's recent album The Tortured Poets Department she makes an Aston Martin reference on the song imgonnagetyouback which some are convinced is a cheeky nod to the rumours).

So, of course the idea of Swift possibly meeting Alonso at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend has excited both Swifties and F1 fans.

