Taylor Swift fans call for an 'Errors Tour' after singer suffers wardrobe malfunction

Taylor Swift proved she could shake it off when a wardrobe malfunction occurred on stage in the middle of one of her Eras Tour shows.

During her third night (May 19) performing at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, the popstar proved ever the professional when one of her many outfit changes within the three-hour concert didn't exactly go to plan.

In viral footage from fans in the audience, the 33-year-old is wearing a blue Roberto Cavalli wrap dress and had just performed a surprise mashup of songs ('Message in a Bottle', 'How You Get The Girl', and, 'New Romantics')on her guitar.

When she then asked the crowd to “just talk among yourselves," as she undid the dress and revealed a sparkly gold bra underneath - an outfit that is for the The Tortured Poets Department section of the show.

A fan in the clip can be heard saying: "She's having a wardrobe malfunction," while the caption on the video by @eroluc read: "I thought she was taking off her dress."

After trying to readjust the dress herself, a crew member then appeared on stage to help Swift fix the dress, and in the end the Fortnight singer managed to see the funny side of the problem as she could be seen laughing before resuming her setlist by playing How Did It End? from The Tortured Poets Department on the piano.





@eroluc And then she sang How Did It End #stockholmn3 #taylorswift #erastour

Since sharing the clip, Swifties have been sharing their reactions in the comments section.

One person said: "help i got confused about the outfit underneath bc i forgot they added ttpd."

"Oh errors tour you’ll always be famous," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "We seriously need an errors tour documentary after the end of all the shows!"

"It's giving a teacher when another teacher walks in to talk to them," a fourth person commented.

