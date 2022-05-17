Amber Heard reveals 'safe word' used with Johnny Depp in arguments

Amber Heard has admitted that she and Johnny Depp used to have a 'safe word' for arguments, which was considered a truce.

Someone shouting 'couch' was what would stop them fighting, and has been heard multiple times through audio recordings.

"You put down the proverbial guns and say truce, we're not fighting anymore," Heard told the court during her testimony at their ongoing trial. "Couch was supposed to be a word as a truce...'I don't want to fight anymore. Let's stop this.'"

